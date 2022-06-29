The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Acquired by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Boston Beer comprises 1.9% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $54,298,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,481,000 after buying an additional 41,468 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 250,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,775,000 after buying an additional 26,610 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 617.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after buying an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 39,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,913,000 after buying an additional 23,784 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAM stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.89. The stock had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,551. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.92 and a beta of 0.81. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $1,048.99.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($2.21). The firm had revenue of $430.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $146,714.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,133.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. UBS Group cut Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Boston Beer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $456.29.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

