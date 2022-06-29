The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAKE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 996.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $55.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $793.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.10 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

