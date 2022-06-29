The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) General Counsel Sells $800,000.00 in Stock

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 116,367 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CHEF stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.98. 563,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,118. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $42.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 105.24 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $512.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHEF. CL King upped their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 133.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 19,307 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,301,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs’ Warehouse (Get Rating)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.