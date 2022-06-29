The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Target Price to $50.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FOCS. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,198. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $69.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $536.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim LLC raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.