The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Major Shareholder Sells $48,288,040.24 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 218,182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.32, for a total value of $48,288,040.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,328,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,131,624.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE HSY traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,698,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,549. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.17. The firm has a market cap of $332.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $231.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $1,249,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Hershey by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,580,000 after buying an additional 644,294 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Hershey by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in Hershey by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

