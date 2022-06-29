The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Acquired by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Howard Hughes by 153.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

HHC stock opened at $67.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.39. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $60.04 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 3.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HHC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Howard Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.