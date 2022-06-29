The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Short Interest Up 460.0% in June

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 460.0% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

The New Germany Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.73. 12,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,364. The New Germany Fund has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $21.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.15.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.7254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in The New Germany Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

