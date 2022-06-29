The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $132.03

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 132.03 ($1.62) and traded as low as GBX 80.55 ($0.99). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 84.60 ($1.04), with a volume of 166,117 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Get The Rank Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £400.51 million and a PE ratio of 6.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 102.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 131.68.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink, and live entertainment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.