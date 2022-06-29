The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 348.9% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SGPYY traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $30.72. The company had a trading volume of 31,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,861. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.55. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($8.83) to GBX 730 ($8.96) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($11.90) to GBX 880 ($10.80) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($9.02) to GBX 700 ($8.59) in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 835 ($10.24) to GBX 720 ($8.83) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 838 ($10.28) to GBX 733 ($8.99) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $749.00.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

