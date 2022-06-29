The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 348.9% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
SGPYY traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $30.72. The company had a trading volume of 31,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,861. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.55. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.
About The Sage Group (Get Rating)
The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.
