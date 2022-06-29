The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,082 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,835,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,059 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $1,698,122,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,294,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753,156 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,427,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,593,000 after acquiring an additional 415,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,747,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,421,000 after acquiring an additional 462,309 shares during the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

NYSE:TD opened at $65.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.58. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.692 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.02.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.