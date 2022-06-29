Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Receives $658.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $658.92.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TMO opened at $535.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $209.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $541.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $572.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.0% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 391.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

