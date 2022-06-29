thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.94

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 36909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp from €9.40 ($10.00) to €8.80 ($9.36) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp from €18.00 ($19.15) to €17.00 ($18.09) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp from €16.50 ($17.55) to €17.60 ($18.72) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.33.

thyssenkrupp ( OTCMKTS:TKAMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp AG will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

