Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.45

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.45 and traded as high as $22.67. Tidewater shares last traded at $22.44, with a volume of 552,349 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDW. TheStreet raised shares of Tidewater from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $956.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average is $18.48.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.73 million during the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%.

In related news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 34,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.23 per share, with a total value of $705,460.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,996,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,383,753.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Darling sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $646,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,384.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDW. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Tidewater by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 20,423 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 472,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 139,033 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 720,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tidewater Company Profile (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

