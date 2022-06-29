Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the May 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOFB opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.25 million, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18. Tofutti Brands has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.29.

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter. Tofutti Brands had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 5.79%.

Tofutti Brands Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of dairy free, vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate-coated crispy cones; bars; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products comprising frozen crepes.

