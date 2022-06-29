Toncoin (TON) Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.94 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00006263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $1.54 billion and approximately $5.94 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 53.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,277.66 or 0.26260451 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00183328 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00088069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014912 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

