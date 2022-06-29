TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 stock opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.69. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $26.80.

