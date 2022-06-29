Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Trading 3.8% Higher

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.63 and last traded at $24.58. 11,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 769,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.32.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.35). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.33%. The firm had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $56,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,464.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $33,932.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,399 shares of company stock worth $117,501 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 521.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 137,577 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $6,069,000.

About Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.