Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Down 94.0% in June

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 94.0% from the May 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Shares of OTCMKTS TMICY opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.13. Trend Micro has a 1 year low of $47.33 and a 1 year high of $62.20.
About Trend Micro
Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.
