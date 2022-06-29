TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

In other TriCo Bancshares news, Director Anthony L. Leggio purchased 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $63,027.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,214.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cory W. Giese sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average is $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.54. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $47.47.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.35 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 30.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.