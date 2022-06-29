Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $36.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,471,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,060,000 after purchasing an additional 157,563 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,288 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 663,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 220.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCOM. Benchmark dropped their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA lowered their price objective on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Macquarie upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

