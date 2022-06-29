Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ TCOM opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.81 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $36.23.
TCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. CLSA dropped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.
About Trip.com Group (Get Rating)
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trip.com Group (TCOM)
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.