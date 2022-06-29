Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.81 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $36.23.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

TCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. CLSA dropped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 67,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 236,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group (Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.