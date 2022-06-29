Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT Lowered to $15.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 20.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TRIP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.22.

Shares of TRIP opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,101 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 44.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 10.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

