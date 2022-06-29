Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT Lowered to $15.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 20.68% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TRIP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.22.
Shares of TRIP opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 1.36.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,101 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 44.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 10.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.
About Tripadvisor (Get Rating)
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.
