Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 13500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.72 million and a P/E ratio of -2.12.
Triumph Gold Company Profile (CVE:TIG)
