Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 13500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.72 million and a P/E ratio of -2.12.

Triumph Gold Company Profile (CVE:TIG)

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, stungsten, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada.

