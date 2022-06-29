Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (LON:TIGT) Announces GBX 0.49 Dividend

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (LON:TIGT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON TIGT opened at GBX 70.72 ($0.87) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £209.84 million and a P/E ratio of 10.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 72.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 75.34. Troy Income & Growth Trust has a one year low of GBX 67.55 ($0.83) and a one year high of GBX 83 ($1.02).

In related news, insider Brigid Sutcliffe purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £6,160 ($7,557.35).

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Personal Assets Trust Administration Company Limited. It is co-managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

