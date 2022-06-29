Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. 105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38.

Get Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.1526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 13.33%. This is an increase from Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services in Turkey. It offers mobile, internet, phone and TV products and services under Türk Telekom brand name. The company also provides PSTN and wholesale broadband services; retail internet services, IPTV, satellite TV, Web TV, mobile TV, and smart TV services; IT solutions; convergence technologies; online education software; project development and corporate venture capital services; and wholesale data and capacity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.