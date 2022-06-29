Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $85.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.96.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

