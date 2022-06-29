Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Acquires 3,357 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,459 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $23,005,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

MDT traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.53. 30,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,409,815. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.18 and its 200 day moving average is $103.70. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.95 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

