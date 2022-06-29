Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Acquires New Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James set a $61.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

NYSE WPM traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $37.86. 53,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,199. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.39 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.51.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

