Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Boosts Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,622 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 32,717 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 42,115 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,947,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,541,000 after purchasing an additional 123,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 305,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,478. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

KHC traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $37.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,089,454. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

KHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

