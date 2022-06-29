Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Buys 6,550 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 195.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MetLife by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,281,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,221,000 after purchasing an additional 250,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $430,368,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,944,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,478,000 after acquiring an additional 208,333 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,724,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,762,000 after acquiring an additional 48,072 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in MetLife by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,444,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,272,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Citigroup started coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.32. 7,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,654,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.24 and a 200 day moving average of $66.40.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

