Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 10.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.8% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 48.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 8.4% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Ingredion by 0.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 36,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE INGR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.57. 132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,436. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.78. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $101.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $630,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

