Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $2.69 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,450 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 1.0% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $2,777,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 19.2% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 8.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 41,616 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 100.8% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 53.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,986,000 shares of company stock valued at $203,858,660 over the last 90 days. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $69.85. 81,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,891,698. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $186.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.40 and its 200-day moving average is $78.90.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

