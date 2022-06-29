Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $886,000 Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after buying an additional 31,496 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $469,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.44. 493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.50 and its 200 day moving average is $141.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.83. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $121.69 and a one year high of $155.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In related news, CEO John C. Roche sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total transaction of $143,131.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,618,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

THG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

