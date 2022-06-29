Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,464,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $432,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $716,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CTRA traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 47,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,817,881. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average of $26.12.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 291,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy to $34.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.64.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

