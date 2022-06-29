Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Raises Position in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned approximately 3.38% of The European Equity Fund worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The European Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,667,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in The European Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 188,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 33,255 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEA traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,791. The European Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.06.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th.

About The European Equity Fund

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

