Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 210 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Bunge comprises 1.3% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,932,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,166,000 after purchasing an additional 42,803 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,452,000 after purchasing an additional 72,076 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,920 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,991,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,970,000 after purchasing an additional 99,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,312,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BG traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,736. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $128.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.10.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.60%.

BG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.88.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bunge Profile (Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

