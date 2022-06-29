UNICORN Token (UNI) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One UNICORN Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $10,749.99 and approximately $20.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00025395 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000148 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00008256 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

UNICORN Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

