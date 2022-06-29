UniCrypt 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $17,381.00 (UNCX)

UniCrypt (UNCX) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 29th. One UniCrypt coin can now be bought for approximately $217.93 or 0.01078957 BTC on popular exchanges. UniCrypt has a market cap of $6.91 million and approximately $17,381.00 worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UniCrypt has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About UniCrypt

UniCrypt (CRYPTO:UNCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 31,708 coins. UniCrypt’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_89425 . The official website for UniCrypt is unicrypt.network . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling UniCrypt

