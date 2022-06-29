Unify Trading Up 87.1% Over Last 7 Days (UNIFY)

Unify (UNIFY) traded 70.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. In the last seven days, Unify has traded 87.1% higher against the US dollar. One Unify coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Unify has a market capitalization of $69,300.54 and $9.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Unify

UNIFY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unify is www.unify.today . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unify is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has a total 8181818 UNIFY supply. “

Unify Coin Trading

