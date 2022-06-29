Uniswap One Day Volume Reaches $141.12 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 29th. One Uniswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.94 or 0.00024729 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.63 billion and approximately $141.12 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000154 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00008271 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 734,134,650 coins. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

