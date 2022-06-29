United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.91

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 410481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.34.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 28.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.2866 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 7.1%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 2,089.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,958,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after buying an additional 2,822,983 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,470,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,002,000 after buying an additional 2,303,305 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,937,000 after buying an additional 1,057,536 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $9,759,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,478,000 after buying an additional 1,021,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

