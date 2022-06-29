UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.70 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $5.70 billion and approximately $6.51 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for $5.97 or 0.00029717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00263818 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002477 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003270 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000965 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.