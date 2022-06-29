Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.214 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 84.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Shares of UBP opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $719.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 6.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBP. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 42,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

