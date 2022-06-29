Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.214 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.
Urstadt Biddle Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 84.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.
Shares of UBP opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $719.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 6.45.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBP)
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.