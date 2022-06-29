Vabble Reaches Market Cap of $1.61 Million (VAB)

Vabble (VAB) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Vabble coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vabble has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $2,398.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vabble has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vabble Coin Profile

Vabble (VAB) is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 692,900,000 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble . Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Vabble Coin Trading

