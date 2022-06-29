Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Trading Down 0.9%

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.08. 36,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 713,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27.

Get Vaccinex alerts:

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the first quarter worth $88,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaccinex by 16.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 104,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaccinex during the first quarter worth $2,627,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.