Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Trading Down 0.9%

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.08. 36,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 713,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.
The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27.
Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.
About Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX)
Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vaccinex (VCNX)
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.