Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.54

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.54 and traded as low as $10.14. Valeo shares last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 42,697 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLEEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Valeo from €23.00 ($24.47) to €22.00 ($23.40) in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Valeo from €23.00 ($24.47) to €19.00 ($20.21) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Valeo from €35.00 ($37.23) to €25.00 ($26.60) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Valeo from €23.00 ($24.47) to €22.00 ($23.40) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valeo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

