Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.54

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEYGet Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.54 and traded as low as $10.14. Valeo shares last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 42,697 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLEEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Valeo from €23.00 ($24.47) to €22.00 ($23.40) in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Valeo from €23.00 ($24.47) to €19.00 ($20.21) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Valeo from €35.00 ($37.23) to €25.00 ($26.60) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Valeo from €23.00 ($24.47) to €22.00 ($23.40) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valeo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

About Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

