Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 15,821 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,821 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,416,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,145 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $31,634,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 473.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,942,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,852 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,839.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,511,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,344 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,880,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,142,000 after purchasing an additional 860,175 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on PK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.
Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.21). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -2.92%.
In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,151.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.
Park Hotels & Resorts Profile (Get Rating)
Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.
