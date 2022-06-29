Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 106.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.3% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.05. The company had a trading volume of 259,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,975,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $70.47 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.46 and its 200-day moving average is $118.80.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

