Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,695 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period.

SCHZ traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.61. 11,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,242. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.60.

