Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises 2.7% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,535,341,000 after buying an additional 17,612,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,330,124,000 after buying an additional 10,040,407 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,470,421,000 after buying an additional 6,018,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,288,520,000 after buying an additional 4,305,989 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,259,001,000 after buying an additional 4,428,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.24.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.08. 19,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,395. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.83 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

